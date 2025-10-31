Prince Andrew is out: Title gone, palace lost. What made King Charles do it?

King Charles has stripped Prince Andrew of his final royal title and evicted him from his Windsor residence, marking a decisive break from his scandal-hit brother amid renewed public outrage over his ties to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Thursday that Andrew, 65, will no longer be referred to as the Duke of York and will now be known simply as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. A formal notice has also been issued for him to surrender the lease of Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion on the Windsor Estate, where he has lived rent-free for decades. He will relocate to private accommodation on the royal Sandringham estate.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the palace said in a statement. “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

The move comes after a wave of new scrutiny. Earlier this month, unearthed 2011 correspondence published by The Mail on Sunday and The Sun showed Andrew telling Epstein they should “keep in close touch” and “play some more soon.” Additionally, the posthumous release of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir reignited public interest in her lawsuit against Andrew, which he settled in 2022 without admitting guilt. Giuffre accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager — a claim Andrew has always denied.

Advertisement

A palace insider said the king acted with the support of the wider royal family, including Prince William, adding: “It was clear there had been serious lapses in judgement.”

The decision follows rare political pressure, including from a parliamentary committee questioning Andrew’s continued occupancy of Royal Lodge. Analysts say the monarchy, facing waning support from younger Britons, is moving to protect its long-term legitimacy.

Despite his past military service and royal duties, Andrew’s fall from grace is now all but complete — drawing parallels to the exile of Edward VIII nearly a century ago.