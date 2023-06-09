'Prison of other people's opinions': Virat Kohli responds to trolls with a cryptic message

Former India test cricket captain Virat Kohli on Friday threw shade at trolls who attacked the player for eating a meal after getting out on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final.

Kohli shared a screenshot of a quote, seemingly directed towards the relentless trolls, on his Instagram story.

"You must develop the ability to be disliked in order to free yourself from the prison of other people's opinions,” the quote read.

Kohli was on the receiving end of relentless trolling after he got out on Day 2 of the World Test Championship Final against Australia. The former test captain scored 14 runs and was dismissed by Mitchell Stark. Shortly after getting out, Kohli was spotted eating a meal, which trolls inferred was the player’s lack of dedication and respect towards the final.

“Tendulkar didn't eat for 3 days after he got out early in that 2003 WC final Meanwhile Kohli after getting out early in #WTCFinal2023,” one twitter user wrote.

India had a rough outing on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final, where the side dropped four wickets for 71 runs. The team managed to claw its way back into the game with a 71-run partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane for the fifth wicket. Nathan Lyon claimed Jadeja’s wicket, with KS Bharat coming in to fill Jadeja’s shoes. Bharat and Rahane survived the Australian bowlers to end the day without further damage.

On Day 1 of the WTC final, the team did not fare much better either. Australia grilled the Indian side on Day 1, with Travis Head scoring a century. Head scored 146 runs off 156. Steven Smith put up 95 off 227. The Australian side finished Day 1 with a score of 327/3 (85).