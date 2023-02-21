Prithvi Shaw selfie brawl: Social media influencer Sapna Gill files case against cricketer for 'outraging modesty'

Key Highlights:

The controversy between cricketer Prithvi Shaw and social media influencer Sapna Gill doesn't seem to end anytime soon. In a new twist, the social media influencer has filed an application in a Mumbai police station seeking registration of an FIR against Indian cricketer and others for allegedly "outraging her modesty".

Gill, who was arrested in a case of an alleged attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car following an argument over clicking of selfies at a suburban hotel, was released on bail by a magistrate court on Monday.

Her application, filed on Monday through her advocate Kaashif Ali Khan at Airport police station in Andheri, seeks an FIR against Shaw, his friend Ashish Yadav and others for alleged molestation and outraging of modesty, according to a PTI report.

Gill's application stated that she and her friend Shobhit Thakur had gone to a club on February 15 when they had seen the cricketer in an allegedly inebriated condition. Her complaint stated that her friend named Shobhit Thakur approached Shaw for a selfie.

Thakur, being a cricket fan, approached Shaw for a selfie, which was met with hostility, the application alleged.

"Thakur, who is just a teenager, was unaware of the brutality of the drunken mob. Thakur was helpless and was unable to defend himself. Hence, she (Gill) intervened and entered the fray trying to stop Shaw and others from further harming and injuring Thakur," as per the application, said the PTI report.

Furthermore, the application mentioned that Gill begged and pleaded with Shaw, who was "inebriated" at the time of the incident.

Gill's application alleged Shaw outraged her modesty, an offence punishable under 354 (molestation) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Gill was among the eight people booked by Oshiwara Police for vandalising the car of Prithvi Shaw's friend.

According to the police, Gill and Thakur had approached Shaw for selfies, which led to an argument as the cricketer refused to oblige after a couple of mobile phone photographs.

Gill, Thakur as well as their six friends had waited for Shaw and his friend outside the hotel and allegedly chased them and also broke their car's windscreen with a baseball bat.

Shaw shifted to another car on sensing the trouble while his friend Yadav drove the attacked vehicle to Oshiwara police station and lodged a complaint.

(With PTI inputs)

