Business Today
Priyanka Chopra visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

This is Priyanka Chopra's first visit after the Ram temple inauguration on January 22, 2024. 

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, husband and singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, husband and singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. This is her first visit after the temple inauguration in January. 

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed Chopra and Nick Jonas carrying Malti with temple officials. Chopra wore a yellow saree while Nick Jonas wore a kurta set. Videos of the family arriving at Ayodhya airport were also shared on social media.

Chopra came to Mumbai on Thursday with Malti, while Nick Jonas arrived later. Chopra attended a series of events in Mumbai, including a Holi party hosted by Isha Ambani. 

The Ayodhya Ram temple's grand consecration ceremony took place in January, which was led by PM Narendra Modi. Many Bollywood actors attended the ceremony. Personalities at the ceremony, included Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini, and others.

Ayodhya's Ram Temple was opened for darshan to the general public on January 23. Last week, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said Ayodhya Ram Mandir is witnessing around 1.5 lakh pilgrims daily. The temple trust informed that devotees can enter the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir for Darshan from 6:30 am to 9:30 pm.

“The entire process from entry to exit after Darshan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is extremely simple and convenient. Typically, devotees can have a smooth Darshan of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar within 60 to 75 minutes," the trust explained.

 

Published on: Mar 20, 2024, 7:01 PM IST
