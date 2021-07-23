'Proud of past, ready for future': Deepinder Goyal ahead of Zomato listing

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal appears to be unable to contain his excitement ahead of the unicorn's listing on the bourses today. Goyal shared a Zomato poster saying 'Proud of the past, thankful for the present and ready for the future with the caption', along with the caption "Never been so excited and indifferent at the same time."

Never been so excited and indifferent at the same time. #ZomatoIPO pic.twitter.com/fFVzSAXjvF — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 23, 2021

Twitter users wished Goyal luck for the listing. One of the users commented, "Listing is like getting your 10th board results. What grade I will achieve. Wish you luck."

Here's how the netizens commented on Goyal's post

Listing is like getting your 10th board results. What grade I will achieve. Wish you luck. #ZomatoListing — #WhatNext (@ThisNMore) July 23, 2021 I hope it will help you to recover all your loses and help people who have invested their hard earned money — Stocky (@youngmarketkid) July 23, 2021 All the best Deepinder. Your hard work and the entire team efforts is due for today. Zomato is all set to hit the stock exchanges today! #ZomatoIPO — Akshay Toshniwal (@ToshniwalAkshay) July 23, 2021 Please give discount to all customers placing orders today. After all, they also made Zomato into what it is today. Will be a small token of appreciation. — Anand Agrawal (@anandagrawal27) July 23, 2021 After the allotment, this exciting is increasing at a very high rate, hope for positive response from the market. #zomatoipo — Pushpender S Yadav (@ps_yadav12) July 23, 2021

Zomato is all set to become the first Indian unicorn and online food aggregator to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. Listing of the unicorn was rescheduled from July 27 to July 23.

Zomato IPO, which began on July 14 and closed on July 16, has been referred to as the second-biggest after SBI Cards and Payment Services' Rs 10,341 crore issue in March 2020. The IPO will give Zomato a valuation of Rs 64,365 crore.

Post-IPO, the valuation of Zomato will cross the market cap of listed fast food and restaurant firms like Jubilant FoodWorks (master frachisee for Domino's Pizza in India and Burger King India), fast food restaurant holding company Westlife Development LTd, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality and Speciality Restaurants.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal