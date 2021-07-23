'Proud of past, ready for future': Deepinder Goyal ahead of Zomato listing

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal appears to be unable to contain his excitement ahead of the unicorn's listing on the bourses today. Goyal shared a Zomato poster saying 'Proud of the past, thankful for the present and ready for the future with the caption', along with the caption "Never been so excited and indifferent at the same time."
Twitter users wished Goyal luck for the listing. One of the users commented, "Listing is like getting your 10th board results. What grade I will achieve. Wish you luck."
Zomato is all set to become the first Indian unicorn and online food aggregator to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. Listing of the unicorn was rescheduled from July 27 to July 23.
Zomato IPO, which began on July 14 and closed on July 16, has been referred to as the second-biggest after SBI Cards and Payment Services' Rs 10,341 crore issue in March 2020. The IPO will give Zomato a valuation of Rs 64,365 crore.
Post-IPO, the valuation of Zomato will cross the market cap of listed fast food and restaurant firms like Jubilant FoodWorks (master frachisee for Domino's Pizza in India and Burger King India), fast food restaurant holding company Westlife Development LTd, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality and Speciality Restaurants.
