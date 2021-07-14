Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal is 'stress eating' -- for obvious reasons

The initial public offering (IPO) of Zomato opened for subscription today on July 14 at a price band of Rs 72-76 per share. The offer will be available till Friday, July 16. Founder Deepinder Goyal could not contain his excitement as food delivery giant's IPO opened today. Taking to Twitter, he humorously said, "Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating," subtly reminding people of the IPO.

Just ordered a triple breakfast @zomato. Stress eating 🤯😬 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 14, 2021 Feeling better after the breakfast and all the love. Topping up the breakfast with chai from @Chaayos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U9025BexVC — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) July 14, 2021

The restaurant discovery and food delivery platform lined up to become the first homegrown tech start-up to enter the stock exchanges. This has been the largest IPO since SBI Cards and Payment Services' Rs 10,341 crore issue in March 2020.

Also read: Zomato IPO opens for subscription: Should you bid for India's first food delivery unicorn?

Goyal was joined by Zomato's food delivery head Rahul Ganjoo, who seconded his feeling with a GIF. A while later, he shared a picture of his Zomato order and said, "Feeling better after the breakfast and all the love. Topping up the breakfast with chai from @Chaayos."

Reactions poured in after Goyal's tweets, with many from the corporate world showering wishes and praise. Even the official handle of Zomato could not keep calm and dropped a witty one-liner, referencing the popular Phir Hera Pheri Meme.

Also read: Zomato IPO in progress: 10 things to know before you invest

Ahead of the IPO, Zomato raised over Rs 4,196 crore from 186 anchor investors. The 3-day subscription period will end on Friday, July 16. Investors can apply through Paytm Money, Zerodha, Upstox and other platforms.

Zomato was incorporated in 2008. Backed by China's Ant Group, it is one of the most prominent start-ups in the country today and has a presence in 24 countries overseas.

(Edited by Rupashree Ravi)