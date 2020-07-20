PSEB Class 12 results out; check your marks on pseb.ac.in

The Punjab Board Class 12 examination results for 2020 have been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Students who had appeared for the Class 12 examination can now view their results on the PSEB official website - pseb.ac.in.

Students should have their admit cards with them as roll number and date of birth are required for accessing the results. The PSEB 12th result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme as the state government had cancelled the remaining Class 12 examination because the COVID-19 cases in the country.

1. Visit pseb.ac.in.

2. Click on the 'Result' tab on the homepage.

3. A list of results will appear. Choose the result you want to check.

4. The page will redirect you to the result login page where you have to enter your credentials such as roll number and name as mentioned on your admit card.

5. The PSEB 12th Result 2020 will appear on your screen.

6. Download the result, you can even take out a print put if required.

