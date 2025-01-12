scorecardresearch
Punjab man ties cats to be attacked by dogs for Instagram Reels, arrested after public outrage

In an alarming case of animal cruelty from Jalandhar, Punjab, a man identified as Mandeep has been arrested for repeatedly abusing animals and sharing graphic videos of his actions on social media. The videos, uploaded as Instagram reels, depicted harrowing scenes, including dogs being provoked to attack cats that were deliberately restrained, along with other acts of inhumane treatment.

Mandeep’s social media account was filled with disturbing posts that glorified animal cruelty. In one particularly shocking video, he was seen forcefully pulling a frightened pet dog by its leash as it struggled to break free. These posts sparked outrage across social media, with users condemning his brutal actions and demanding justice for the mistreated animals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Taking swift action, a concerned citizen named Yuvi, in collaboration with the Animal Protection Foundation, reported Mandeep’s activities to the police. Authorities promptly registered an FIR against him and arrested him. During the operation, one dog was rescued, while efforts are underway to trace and save other animals featured in his videos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mumbai police officer and noted animal activist Sudhir Kudalkar shared updates about the case on social media. Posting on X, Kudalkar wrote, “FIR HAS BEEN REGISTERED AGAINST MANDEEP (PUNJAB). ACCUSED ARRESTED & ONE DOG RESCUED BY YUVI. Accused: (@mandee5103) Hero: Yuvi @ Animal Protection Foundation, who not only filed a proper FIR but also rescued the dogs. Efforts continue to locate the animals shown on the accused’s Instagram."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He further appealed to the public, saying, “I urge everyone to report his account and have it suspended for hosting cruel content. A special mention to Aditya Saran (@adt.saran), who played a crucial role in ensuring these dogs were saved. Animals deserve kindness and safety, not abuse. We must take a stand against cruelty.”

 

Published on: Jan 12, 2025, 2:40 PM IST
