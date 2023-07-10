Punjab rains: Situation under control, will reach out to Home Minister Amit Shah if needed, says CM Bhagwant Mann  

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that he spoke to Union Minister Amit Shah and told him that the rain situation in Punjab is under control at present. Mann added that the Punjab government will reach out to the Centre if such a need arises. He added that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are ready, and the army has also been stationed at several places for any emergency.

Mann told ANI: “I spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. He enquired about the flood situation and we explained that the situation is currently under control and that we will reach out to him if there is a need. We have information from Patiala where the river has reached danger levels...If need be, the NDRF teams are ready and the army also has its camps at a number of places...”

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Mohali. The weather office also predicted heavy rainfall in the state for the next three hours. The Punjab government has ordered the closure of all schools till July 13 given the excessive rain in the state.

Punjab University also declared a holiday in all affiliated colleges and Ludhiana district administration also ordered a closure of all schools and other educational institutions on Monday. The Punjab government has ordered ministers, deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police and other officials to visit the affected areas. They have also been directed to provide required assistance to people affected due to rains.

Several parts of Punjab reported massive waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas due to heavy rains. A large portion of the road near sector 17/22 in Chandigarh dividing the road caved in after a huge tree fell due to incessant rainfall.

Patiala administration sought the army’s help after water overflowed from the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in Rajpura town. Around 800 students from a private university in Patiala were successfully rescued with the help of the army.

