Heavy rains in India: PM Modi takes stock of on-ground situation; Arvind Kejriwal says flood-like situation unlikely in Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took stock of the situation due to excessive rainfall in various parts of India. Prime Minister Modi said he spoke to senior ministers and officials. He added local administrations, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working to help those affected by the heavy downpour.

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted: “PM Narendra Modi spoke to senior ministers and officials and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of India. Local administrations, NDRF and SDRF teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected”.

PM @narendramodi spoke to senior Ministers and officials, and took stock of the situation in the wake of excessive rainfall in parts of India. Local administrations, NDRF and SDRF teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters that any flood-like situation is unlikely in the national capital. Kejriwal added that the Delhi government is prepared for any eventuality due to excessive rains.

He also urged state governments to work together to provide relief to the public. Kejriwal told reporters: “This is not the time to point figures at each other. The governments of all affected states need to work together to provide relief to the public”.

The Delhi Chief Minister was speaking to reporters after he chaired a meeting with ministers and officials concerned to take stock of the situation after record-breaking rains impacted normal life in Delhi. Kejriwal also said that Yamuna river’s water level is expected to reach 205.5 meters by Tuesday morning.

He added that water level in Yamuna is not expected to rise too high as per weather predictions. Kejriwal further noted that the Delhi government will start evacuation along the banks of the river if Yamuna’s water level crosses the 206-meter mark.

Kejriwal further noted that Delhi received 153 mm of rainfall on July 8 and 9. He said: “Delhi received 153 mm of rain on 8th and 9th July. Delhi’s systems are not designed to take such unprecedented rain, so people faced troubles”.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the national capital on Monday and Tuesday, according to IMD Delhi scientist Soma Sen. She added rain conditions are likely to abate slightly over the north-west Himalayan region.

