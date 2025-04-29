'Pushed me to take unnecessary leaves instead': Employee happy with European team, criticises Indian HR over WFH issue

Getting work from home approvals from your manager can be quite the task. It can be all the more frustrating when after finally getting the much awaited approval, you cannot avail your work from home due to some other reasons.

An employee working with a European company recently claimed in a Reddit post that the organisation's "employee friendly" environment is becoming toxic due to the Indian work culture. He said that the Indian management does not let the employees enjoy the perks offered by the company.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"I've commented many times in this sub about how employee friendly is my workplace - no working overtime, a flexible 8 hour shift, hybrid (4 days office a week). I've spent a year here and honestly, I am pretty happy. But I think sometimes, the Indian mindset doesn't let us enjoy these perks," he said in his post.

The user accused the company's Indian HR of denying him a work from home when he needed it the most. He further said that he recently got a sprain in his foot and had to stay at home for 2 weeks since travelling in the metro was not feasible. Due to this, he took a week's leave and requested his Europe-based manager for one-week work from home for the next week.

"The Indian HR was against it and pushed me to take unnecessary leaves instead, which I was saving for something else later this year. Now, I'll have a big backlog when I come back. While I'm completely fine and capable of working right now. And since all of my work is remote, it's absurd to not be able to work from home," the user said towards the end of his post.



Advertisement

Reddit users were quick to share their takes on the user's situation. One user asked: "Did you remind the HR that you are not a factory worker??" To this, the user replied that the HR offered him leaves and wished him to recover well.

"HRs are nothing but glorified receptionists. They shouldn’t be approving or rejecting your leaves— that is the job of the manager," another Redditor wrote.

"Isn’t the managers decision final ? I don’t think my HR even knows when I’m on leave or when I’m on wfh," a third user commented. "Same story everywhere... Indian folks spoil the lives of Indians even while firangi is perfectly okay as long as delivery is on track," a fourth user noted.