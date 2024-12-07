Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun donates Rs 25 lakh to victim's family following stampede incident in Hyderabad

Actor Allu Arjun has shared a heartfelt video on social media platform X, expressing his condolences for the tragic incident that occurred at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. The incident resulted in the death of 39-year-old Revathi, while her nine-year-old son, Sri Tej, remains hospitalised after being caught in a stampede-like situation.

In his video, Allu Arjun conveyed his sorrow and solidarity with the victim's family, stating, "I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally." He emphasised his commitment to assist the family during this unimaginably difficult time while also respecting their need for privacy to grieve.

The actor began by recounting how he learned of the tragedy shortly after attending the film's premiere at RTC Crossroads. "It was deeply disheartening to hear that a family was injured, and a lady named Revathi died due to her injuries. Watching movies in theatres is a cherished ritual, but this incident left us all heartbroken," he said.

In a gesture of support, Allu Arjun announced a financial contribution of Rs 25 lakh to help secure the family's future, along with coverage of medical expenses for the injured. "This is our way of showing that we are there for you, especially for the children in the family," he added.

The actor also urged fans to exercise caution while attending movie screenings, underscoring the importance of safety. "My only request to all fans is to be cautious while enjoying our movies. Please take care and ensure you return home safely after watching the film," he concluded.

The special screenings of Pushpa 2: The Rule took place on December 4 at 9:30 PM in select theatres across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bengaluru. The incident occurred as Allu Arjun arrived at Sandhya Theatre with his family, leading to overcrowding that resulted in Revathi and her children being found unconscious. Revathi was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while Sri Tej was transferred to KIMS Hospital in Begumpet in critical condition.

Pushpa 2: The Rule officially released worldwide on December 5, 2024.

