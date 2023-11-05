'Qudrat ka Nizam': Hilarious memes take over internet after Pakistan beats New Zealand to keep semi-final hopes alive

Pakistan on Saturday defeated New Zealand by 21 runs via the DLS method in a thrilling encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This victory propelled Pakistan to fifth place in the points table and kept their hopes alive for a semi-final berth.

A number of hilarious memes surfaced after Pakistan beat New Zealand in a thrilling match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

New Zealand, batting first, amassed a formidable total of 401/6 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to a superb century from Rachin Ravindra (108) and a solid knock from Kane Williamson (95). Mohammad Wasim Jr. was Pakistan's standout bowler, claiming three wickets.

In response, Pakistan's chase was interrupted by rain, but they were in a commanding position at 200/1 when the rain returned. According to the DLS method, Pakistan was declared the winner by 21 runs.

Fakhar Zaman was the star for Pakistan with a blistering 126 runs off 63 balls, while captain Babar Azam contributed with a well-crafted 66.

This victory was crucial for Pakistan's semi-final aspirations. They will need to win their remaining match against England to secure a spot in the last four.

"I just asked Fakhar, 'if you play 15 overs, we are ahead'," Babar said after winning the match. "Back of the mind, we knew that the rain was coming, but unfortunately, the rain was too much, [we were] not expecting that much of rain. We just planned to build a partnership, I just tried to [hand over the] strike to Fakhar because he [seemed like he] was playing on a different pitch. We know we have a short boundary and we utilised it."

Cricket fans on social media expressed their reactions to the exciting match between Pakistan and New Zealand through hilarious memes. Here are a few examples:

Qudrat Ka Nizam has finally arrived. So Pakistan is still alive then 😆🤓 #NZvsSApic.twitter.com/MPdbrjZCyu — Zohaib (@zohaib_talks) November 1, 2023

Shame on Babar Azam for benching a player like Fakhar Zaman#PAKvsNZ pic.twitter.com/CKeFsATMGs — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) November 4, 2023

