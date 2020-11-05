Quess Corp launches a job search app for blue collar workers

Staffing firm Quess Corp has launched a job search QJobs for blue collar workers. The app, available for mobile and web, uses matching capabilities to screen candidates based on requirements of the organisations which post the job.

"As India's largest private sector employer, Quess is taking the next big step in realising its larger agenda of putting Middle India to work... With Qjobs, we aim to offer a smooth and seamless job search experience that helps job seekers find the best suited job as per their requirements, while also ensuring that employers have access to a large pool of talent," says Ajit Isaac, Chairman & Managing Director, Quess Corp.

The app has a skill verification feature which helps companies choose candidates who have verified their skills using the skill tests within the app. For instance, an organisation hiring for sales executives can only pick candidates who have cleared basic English and sales proficiency tests. The platform also allows for instant document verification.

The app helps candidates create their digital profile called 'Job Passport' using tools in the app that help them identify their competencies (basic English to sales proficiency etc.). It also has resources for resume building and also certain certification modules to enable candidates develop new skills or upskill themselves over time to find the right job. It also has a geo-tagging feature that enables people to find jobs of their interest in the vicinity of their homes.

"There are close to 6 lakh blue collar workers in the top three cities of India (New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru) alone, which highlights the fact that talent is abundant, implying that opportunities must be discovered and matched with the right talent," says Suraj Moraje, Group CEO & Executive Director, Quess Corp.

He says that the rationale behind the app was to make their internal recruitment process seamless and also create new revenue streams for the firm by solving for the recruitment industry.

Moraje adds that the idea is to replicate the entire offline hiring process online and ensure that selected candidates are ready to be on-boarded by employers making the recruitment journey quick and seamless.

Currently the platform is free for external recruiters and candidates. Monetisation will be introduced once the app reaches a considerable scale.

The app is currently available in five languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu. Both, contractual and gig jobs can be posted on the platform.

Currently, the beta version of the app has over 70,000 jobs posted and has over 150,000-plus downloads.

