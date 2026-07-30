Quote of the Day by Azim Premji: ‘You cannot have a society where you spend more than you earn. I mean, it's just fundamentally not viable in the long run’       

Who is Azim Premji

Azim Premji is an Indian tech magnate, investor, and one of the world's most prominent living philanthropists. Often referred to as the "Czar of the Indian IT Industry," he is best known for transforming Wipro Limited from a small family-run cooking oil business into a multi-billion-dollar global software and outsourcing giant.

In 1966, at age 21, Premji was forced to drop out of Stanford University following his father’s sudden death. He returned to India to take control of the family firm, Western Indian Vegetable Products Ltd. He expanded the business from consumer care (shortening, soaps, and lighting) into industrial engineering. In 1977, he renamed the firm Wipro.

When the Indian government expelled IBM in 1979, Premji seized the opportunity, steering Wipro directly into the emerging computer hardware and software market.

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Under his leadership across four decades, Wipro evolved into a premier global IT outsourcing enterprise spanning over 60 countries. In 2019, he stepped down as executive chairman, handing the leadership to his son, Rishad Premji.

When was this quote said by Azim Premji

Azim Premji stated this during a comprehensive video interview with Big Think published on June 17, 2010

In the same interview, he discussed India's democratic resilience, managing large-scale global tech partnerships, and the critical role of private philanthropy in scaling up rural primary education.

What does this quote mean?

Azim Premji’s quote applies the basic rules of household budgeting to an entire nation, warning that continuous deficit spending always leads to economic collapse. While governments often print money or borrow heavily to fund public projects, this creates a false illusion of wealth that hides underlying financial weaknesses.

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Eventually, the interest payments on this debt grow larger than the economy itself, triggering severe inflation that lowers the value of currency, raises prices, and destroys the savings of ordinary citizens.