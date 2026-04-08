Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: ‘Success of the young entrepreneur will be...’  

“The success of the young entrepreneur will be the key to India's transformation in the new millennium,” a quote by Dhirubhai Ambani, Founder of Reliance Industries.

This quote reflects his vision for India's economic transformation, emphasising that ambition, self-confidence, and enterprise, rather than solely inherited wealth or privilege, drive success.

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Who is the person who gave this quote

Dhirubhai Ambani (December 28, 1932-July 6, 2002) was an Indian industrialist, who was the founder of Reliance Industries, a giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate that was the biggest exporter in India and the first privately-owned Indian company in the Fortune 500.

It was under Dhirubhai’s visionary leadership that the Reliance Group emerged as the largest business conglomerate in India and carved out a distinct place for itself in the global arena of corporate giants.

Dhirubhai Ambani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award, posthumously in 2016.

When was this quote said

Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries, is known for fostering this vision regarding India's youth and economic future, particularly as the nation approached the 21st century. While the specific date or speech is not explicitly provided, this quote is often cited among his "words of wisdom" and is frequently referenced in the context of his belief in empowering the younger generation.

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What does this quote mean?

He emphasised thinking big and encouraging the Indian Dream, saying: “Our dreams have to be bigger. Our ambitions higher. Our commitment deeper. And our efforts greater.” He believed in supporting youth, encouraging them to take risks, and providing them with a proper environment.