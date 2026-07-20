Quote of the Day by Gautam Adani: ‘I analyse in my own way...’ 

“I analyse in my own way, in very simple, no-jargon language. If somebody is talking in very complicated way, I never like that.” A quote by Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of Adani Group. Instead of relying on complicated spreadsheets or confusing corporate theories, he prefers to cut straight to the core of an idea to see how it works in the real world.

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He believes that institutions are built through simplicity applied at scale, not through over-engineered or overly complex systems.

Who is Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani is a prominent Indian billionaire industrialist and the Founder of the Adani Group, an Ahmedabad-based conglomerate specialising in infrastructure, energy, logistics and resources. He is recognised as a first-generation entrepreneur and a major figure in India's industrial expansion, frequently ranked among the world's richest individuals.

Born in Gujarat, India, he dropped out of college to work in the diamond industry in Mumbai before launching his own trading company, which evolved into Adani Enterprises.

When was this quote said by Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani first said this during an extensive, widely publicised profile interview with the Financial Times (FT) published on June 16, 2013.

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In that profile, titled "The Monday Interview," he was explaining his unconventional business style as a first-generation billionaire who famously dropped out of college and bypassed formal, elite business schooling. The quote highlights his "first principles" philosophy—cutting through corporate jargon to focus purely on ground reality, execution, and scale. He has since passed this exact "keep it simple" philosophy down to his children as his primary piece of business advice.

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that true business intelligence lies in simplicity, not in complicated corporate words. Gautam Adani believes that if an executive cannot explain a project or a business model in plain, everyday language, they do not truly understand it themselves.

By rejecting jargon, he forces his teams to focus on raw, practical realities instead of hiding flaws behind fancy presentations or complex financial spreadsheets. For him, a successful business must have a clear, straightforward logic at its core so that it can be easily understood, executed, and scaled up across thousands of workers on the ground.