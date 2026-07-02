Quote of the Day by KM Birla: ‘Our mission has always been...’   

“Our mission has always been to be leaders in each of our businesses, which is one, two, or three,” a quote by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group.

Working with smart, driven, and aligned people creates an energising environment that goes far beyond the day-to-day tasks. It turns work into a passion rather than just a job.

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Who is KM Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla (born June 14, 1967) is a prominent Indian industrialist and the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, a $67 billion multinational conglomerate. Since taking over in 1995, he has overseen immense growth, over 60 acquisitions, and expanded the group's presence to 41 countries.

Under his 30-year leadership, the group’s turnover has increased over 33 times. Key global acquisitions include Novelis (making Hindalco a global aluminium leader) and Aleris Corporation.

Born in Kolkata, India, into the Birla family, he is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from the London Business School.

When was this quote said by KM Birla?

Kumar Mangalam Birla shared this specific insight during an interview reported in September 2013. The quote surfaced when he was asked about what keeps him motivated and driving growth at the helm of the Aditya Birla Group.

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What does this quote mean?

He explained that his primary drivers are the people he works with and a relentless focus on organisational scale. Over the years, this statement has become one of his most widely recognised leadership principles, encapsulating the group's aggressive market strategies