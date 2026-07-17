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Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: ‘I always knew i was going to be rich...’     

Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: ‘I always knew i was going to be rich...’     

Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Buffett chairs Berkshire Hathaway.  

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: ‘I always knew i was going to be rich...’     Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett

“I always knew I was going to be rich. I don't think I ever doubted it for a minute,” said Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett's famous quote perfectly captures the essence of long-term vision, compounding, and legacy. It illustrates how the comfort, wealth, or stability we enjoy today is almost always the direct result of patient investments, hard work, or sacrifices made years or decades prior.

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Who is Warren Buffett  

Known as the "Oracle of Omaha," Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time. Buffett chairs Berkshire Hathaway.  

He also stood out for his long-term investment philosophy, often summarised by his preference for buying “wonderful companies at fair prices” and holding them indefinitely.  

Buffett’s influence went well beyond returns. He championed the idea that immense wealth comes with a responsibility to give back, something he practised through his philanthropy and the Giving Pledge    

When was this quote said by Warren Buffett?  

Warren Buffett first publicly shared this insight during a 1993 interview with his biographer, Roger Lowenstein, while reflecting on his childhood and honeymoon. The quote later became a central theme of his early life story when it was published in Lowenstein’s definitive 1995 biography, Buffett: The Making of an American Capitalist.

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What does this quote mean?    

Warren Buffett's famous quote reflects his deep-rooted confidence in his abilities and the power of compound interest. Today, his net worth sits at an estimated $150 billion, with 99% of it built after he turned 50 by simply playing the long game in the market.

By maintaining complete emotional control and refusing to doubt his strategy—even when the market was volatile—he allowed his long-term investments to grow undisturbed, proving that true financial confidence comes from mastering your mindset and sticking to sound economic principles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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