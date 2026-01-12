Raghav Chadha puts on Blinkit uniform in teaser aimed at spotlighting gig workers’ lives

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha swapped parliamentary corridors for the streets this week, offering a glimpse into the daily grind of a Blinkit delivery rider through a teaser video that has since sparked curiosity online.

Shared on Chadha’s X account, the short clip shows the MP stepping into the role, literally. He is seen pulling on a Blinkit T-shirt and jacket, taking a delivery bag from a rider, and hopping on as a pillion passenger on a scooter. The pair stop at a store to collect items before heading out to complete the delivery.

At the destination, the delivery partner steps out of the lift and rings the doorbell, with Chadha following closely behind. The video cuts off just as the moment unfolds, ending with a cliffhanger message flashing on screen: “Stay tuned”.

Reinforcing the teaser, Chadha captioned the post, “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day. Stay tuned”.

Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day.



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/exGBNFGD3T — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 12, 2026

The video appears to be part of a broader effort by the MP to highlight the realities faced by gig and platform workers. In recent months, Chadha has raised concerns in Parliament over low pay, long working hours, and the lack of social security for delivery executives.

In December 2025, a Blinkit delivery executive whose video on earnings went viral met Chadha after the clip triggered widespread public outrage over gig worker conditions. Following the Winter Session of Parliament, the MP also invited the delivery partner, identified as Thapliyal Ji from Uttarakhand, to his residence for lunch, a gesture that drew attention amid the ongoing debate on platform labour rights.