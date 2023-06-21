Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall over 10 states which include Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya.

"On Wednesday there will be heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh," the IMD said in a statement.

The IMD also predicted that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

"Lightning and gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) is very likely also at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, east Rajasthan, Vidarbha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, north interior Karnataka, Kerala on June 21," it said.

The IMD further said that lightning at isolated places is expected on Wednesday over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Coastal and south interior Karnataka.

"Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over west central & southwest Arabian Sea, along & off Kerala-Karnataka coasts, Lakshadweep area, southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, along and off Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts on Wednesday," the weather department said.

It also predicted that on June 22, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Weather in Delhi-NCR:

On Wednesday morning, parts of the national capital received light rainfall that brought some respite from the scorching heat.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam IGI Airport), NCR (Bahadurgarh)," it tweeted.

21/06/2023: 05:45 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Bawana, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) June 21, 2023

