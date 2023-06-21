Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas' film sees massive drop in earnings; earns Rs 10.80 cr on day 5

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, which was off to a blockbuster start at the box office, almost collapsed on Monday, raking in only about Rs 20 crore in India. Now, as per early trends, the Om-Raut directorial further saw a dip in its earnings on Tuesday (June 20).

According to trade portal Sacnilk, early estimates suggest that the Prabhas-starrer earned only about Rs 10.80 crore in India on the fifth day of its release on Tuesday. The film collected Rs 86.75 crore on its release day, Rs 65.25 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 69.10 crore on its first Sunday, and around Rs 20 crore on its first Monday.

Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological tale based on Valmiki's Ramayana. The film features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage are part of the supporting cast.

The film's production banner, T-Series, on Tuesday said that the worldwide four-day box-office collection of Adipurush stands at Rs 375 crore. Sharing a poster of the box office collection at the end of day 4, T-Series wrote, "we are grateful for your love and devotion".

Ever since its release in theatres, Adipurush has seen the wrath of people and moviegoers. From the dialogues to the VFX, the film has been receiving negative reviews from moviegoers.

Infact, on Tuesday, the All India Cine Workers Association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to "stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban of Adipurush screening in the theatres and OTT platforms in the future".

In the letter by the organisation, the members also wrote how they need FIR against director Om Raut, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla and the producers of the film.

A part of their letter read, "All Indian Cine Workers Association demands a ban on screening the movie Adipurush. This movie’s screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the image of Lord Rama and Lord Hanumana. Adipurush movie is hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma."

The letter further read: “We need an FIR against the director (Om Raut), writer (Manoj Muntashir), and the producers of the movie who have hurt the Hindu sentiments and save the image of our Bhagwan Shri Ram, Maa Sita, and Ramsevak Bhagwan Hanuman”. The association said towards the end of the letter that Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan should not have been a part of this project.

