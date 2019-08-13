Rains lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, expected to continue till Monday

Medium to heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh over the last 24 hours and the trend is likely to continue till early next week, the Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

The monsoon is very active in the state, it said.

Sujanpur Tira recorded the highest rainfall of 110 mm, followed by 103 mm in Guler during the last 24 hours, it said.

Nagrota Suriyan recorded 96 mm of rainfall, Gohar 69, Dehra Gopipur 67, Mandi 47, Gaggal 43, Bangana 36, Una 34, Palampur 33, Nadaun 32, Jogindernagar 30, Dharamsala 27 and Kheri 26.

Pandoh and Nahan each recorded 25 mm of rainfall, Bhoranj 22, Chamba 19, Baijnath 18, Baldwara 16, Ghamroor 13, Bharari 11 and Saloni 10.

Rains along with thudershowers will continue across the state till next Monday at many places in Himachal Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in few places on August 13, 16 and 17, the MeT Centre said.

