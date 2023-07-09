Rainwater enters houses in Mohali due to heavy rainfall, NDRF deployed

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has at least six teams on the ground in Mohali, ready to respond to any catastrophe after waterlogging was reported from many parts of the city due to heavy rainfall. The district administration established new helplines, and officials were assigned to respond to any emergencies.

Rainwater entered hundreds of houses in Mohali, with Sector 71, Mataur Village, Phase-3B2, Phase-3B1, Phase-7, Phase-2, Phase-5, and Phase-1 residents among the worst hit due to heavy rains.

This is #mohali in the front of radha saumi satsang. What about tall claims & arrangements to deal with rainy season. This is just beginning (Ist week) of the monsoon and everything seemingly has gone haywire. #floods pic.twitter.com/xVDePFSfzd — Dr Aman Dholewal (@DrAmanDholewal) July 9, 2023

Knee-deep water flooded homes close to Airport Road. According to locals, yesterday's rain ruined commodities worth lakhs of rupees. Mohali's low-lying neighbourhoods have flooded streets, and cars parked there are submerged in rainwater. Road users said portions of Airport Road were flooded under two feet of rainwater.

Chandigarh received 302.2 mm of rain in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30 am Sunday, setting a record for single-day rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). "The Chandigarh observatory was set up in 2009; prior to that, the figures were taken from the Air Force observatory. Even the Air Force observatory saw a maximum rainfall of around 286 mm but not high as the current figures,” said a senior official of the Met department.

This is the condition of TDI city sector 118 #Mohali. #mohali administration wake up and do something.ask this builder @TDIInfratech. pic.twitter.com/gwfE6mbH3M — Dr Saurabh Vashisht (@saurabh90019) July 9, 2023

The weather department official said that the rain would also continue on Sunday. “It will start reducing from Monday onwards and then become humid again. However, the present situation will continue for the whole of Sunday,” they said.

Heavy rains have affected daily life in northern India this monsoon to a great extent.

Also Watch: Microsoft Bing Image Creator: Step-by-step guide to generate stunning AI images for free