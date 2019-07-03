Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019: School teaching course results declared, check scores on bstc2019.org

Directorate of Elementary Education Campus has declared the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) Result 2019 on Wednesday. All the candidates who had appeared for the BSTC exam 2019 can check their Rajasthan BSTC Result on the official website - bstc2019.org. Apart from the official website, the candidates can also check their BSTC results on rajrmsa.nic.in. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra has informed about the declaration of BSTC result through a tweet. He said that the D.El.Ed result will be declared on July 3, 2019 at 12:15 PM.

This year, the BSTC examination was conducted on May 26 (Sunday) for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. Based on the scores attained in the BSTC examination 2019, candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling process which is expected to be held in the second week of July.

It may be noted that in order to pass the BSTC exam 2019, candidates must acquire at least 50% marks. However, for the candidates of reserved category, the minimum qualifying marks is 45%.

Here's how to check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, 'Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, login using your roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019: School teaching results expected this week, here's all you need to know

Also read: NTA UGC NET Answer Key 2019 released on ntanet.nic.in; check details