Rajasthan NEET UG second allotment results declared; check on rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan NEET UG counselling results for the second round allotment has been released on rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in today. The second round of allotment result of Rajasthan NEET has been released in PDF format. The medical aspirants who appeared for the Rajasthan NEET examination can check result in any of the offiical website.

NEET UG Counselling Process 2019 is conducted by the office of the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board-2019, which facilitates the admission process to government, private and deemed universities on the basis of NEET 2019 score.

Those candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round of counselling will have to complete the admission formalities before August 3, 2019 by visiting the Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur. For admission formalities, candidates must carry the original documents as well as a demand draft along with two copies of the admission form for the counselling process.

How to check Rajasthan NEET UG second Allotment Result 2019 online?

Step 1: Visit official website rajneetug2019.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on link for 2nd Round Allotment Results 2019

Step 3: Login with your credentials

Step 4: Verify and Submit the information on the website

Step 5: Download provisional allotment letter

Step 6: Take printout for future reference

Also read: Assam Class 10th compartment result to be out soon; visit sebaonline.org to check scores

Also read: TS EAMCET round 2 allotment list released; check on tseamcet.nic.in