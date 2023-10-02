Rajasthan: Vande Bharat train drivers spot stones on track, hit emergency brakes; netizens say 'a close call'

The timely action taken by the drivers of the Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express on Monday, October 2, helped them escape a disastrous tragedy after they noticed stones and other obstructions on the tracks of the train.

The locomotive pilots applied emergency brakes right on time, avoiding any possible mishap. The incident took place today at round around 9:55 am in the morning and is currently being investigated by the Railway Police and the local police.

Videos showing stones and two one-foot rods placed in the joggle plate of the track in the Gangarar-Soniyana section are going viral on social media, and people are also shocked to see this kind of arrangement to temper with the train.

⚡️⚡️Alert Staff prevented a major disaster, a possible terror-act to derail #VandeBharat train in Rajasthan.



Video- Strategically planned rocks etc on railway tracks to derail Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express near Bhilwara in Rajasthan.pic.twitter.com/54tfQQt4QP — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) October 2, 2023

“A close call, but our brave railway staff stood strong. The safety of passengers and our national pride, #VandeBharat, must remain paramount. We urge authorities to initiate a thorough investigation into the recurring threats it faces,” wrote an X (formerly known as Twitter) user.

A close call, but our brave railway staff stood strong. The safety of passengers and our national pride, #VandeBharat, must remain paramount. We urge authorities to initiate a thorough investigation into the recurring threats it faces. — Amit Jha (@AmitMaithil7) October 2, 2023

Another X user wrote, “On one hand, people work hard to make projects like Vande Bharat a reality, while on the other hand, some vandals attempt to disrupt them. This needs to be taken seriously.”

On one hand, people work hard to make projects like Vande Bharat a reality, while on the other hand, some vandals attempt to disrupt them. This needs to be taken seriously. — Shahzeb Khan (@theshahzebkhan) October 2, 2023

“Whoever the culprits should be behind the prison. And we know who they can be. The really need harsh punishment. Also government should keep an eys and try to make some technical feature for the lines which may not be harm by people,” wrote the third user.

“Vande Bharat or XYZ or any other train, such acts could have derailed any train and at speed, consequences would have been fatal. Stone throwing can still be considered mischief but this is nothing sort of mass murder attempt, act of terr.0.rism,” reads one of the other comments.

Whoever the culprits should be behind the prison.

And we know who they can be.

The really need harsh punishment. Also government should keep an eys and try to make some technical feature for the lines which may not be harm by people — Pratap (@pratapkushwaha_) October 2, 2023

Vande Bharat or XYZ or any other train, such acts could have derailed any train and at speed, consequences would have been fatal.



Stone throwing can still be considered mischief but this is nothing sort of mass murder attempt, act of terr.0.rism — Lazy Tourer (@LazyTourer) October 2, 2023

The Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express leaves Udaipur city at 7:50 am and arrives in Jaipur at 2:05 pm. It runs six days a week, excluding Tuesdays.

