Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had an undying spirit despite his falling health; watch video

In a video that has now gone viral, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala can be seen grooving to a Bollywood song. The video was shot on his last birthday, celebrated on July 5.

The viral video shows his undefeated enthusiasm. He can be seen grooving to ‘Kajra Re’ from the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli.

Jhunjhunwala, 62, died on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest and was declared dead on arrival at Breach Candy Hospital.

Often compared to the legendary investor Warren Buffet, Jhunjhunwala's was an extraordinary story of a smart investor who had very little money to start with but became a multi-billionaire with value investing. His iconic money-making bets were his investment in two Tata companies, who shares helped him earn lakhs in the 1980s and 1990s.

According to news reports, he was suffering from diabetes, kidney-related complications, and ischemic heart disease for years. A few weeks back, he was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for kidney-related issues.

Though he was wheelchair bound, he regularly interacted with media, gave interviews, and appeared for corporate events.

According to the latest Forbes listing, Jhunjhunwala was the 36th richest person in 2021 in India and 438th richest man in the world. He had put his money in more than three dozen companies. Some of the prominent companies in which he had invested were Titan, Star Health, Tata Motors, and Metro Brands. Jhunjhunwala was a director at three firms — RARE Equity Private ltd, RARE Family Foundation, and HOPE Film Makers.

Investors and traders closely followed Jhunjhunwala’s advice on investment in a hope that they might replicate the same success story. His death will be a bad loss for the markets and investors.