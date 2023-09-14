Ram temple in Ayodhya to be opened for devotees in Jan: Report

The Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya will reportedly be opened to devotees for prayer in January. The temple will be completed in December and opened to devotees for prayer in January, Reuters reported citing an official.

The report quoted Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, who said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in prayers at the opening.

A few days back, Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra shared pictures of the first floor of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir - First Floor," it said on X (formerly Twitter).

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर - प्रथम तल



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last month took stock of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Before that, he also offered his prayers to Lord Ram Lalla at Ram Janamabhoomi in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 5, 2020, performed the Bhoomi puja for the construction of the Ram temple.

In February 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, on November 9, 2019, ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said that the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

Apart from the idol of Lord Ram Lalla, which is expected to be installed at its original place by next year, 3,600 statues based on Hindu Shastras will be installed in the temple.

“Beautiful Statues are being carved on stone, based on stories from our Shastras. They will be later pasted on pillars, base and other designated places in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, as per the construction schedule,” wrote the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust on X and shared photos of the statues.

