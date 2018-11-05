Ramdev says bachelors like him should be honoured, those with more than 2 kids shouldn't get to vote

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev raised concern over the increasing population of India while speaking at Goa Fest 2018 on Sunday. He said that there should be a provision to honour unmarried citizens like him in India and voting rights of anyone with more than two children should be removed.

Ramdev said, "Is desh mein jo hamari tarah se vivah na kare unka vishesh samman hona chahiye, aur vivah kare, to 2 se jyada santaan paida kare to uski voting right nahi honi chahiye (In this country, single people like me, should be honoured, and those who have more than two children after marriage, shouldn't have voting rights)."

Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali while speaking the Goa Fest 2018, said that bachelorhood was one of the primary cause for his happy and prosperous life. However, he also admitted that being a family man wasn't easy.

"Marriage is not an easy thing, many are yet to get married, and several are done with it. And if you have a child, then you will have to bear with them for the entire life," Ramdev said, reports ANI.

"You don't require wife and kids to become happy. I am always smiling," Ramdev added.

Meanwhile, ramdev on Monday launched Patanjali Paridhan, an apparel store in the national capital on Monday on the occasion of Dhanteras. Located in Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place, the store is touted to be an "exclusive one-stop solution showroom" of garments. It will offer apparel for men, women and children under the brands Livefit, Aastha and Sanskar. From denim and casual wear to ethnic and formals, Patanjali's fashion arm promises to offer around 3,000 products.

