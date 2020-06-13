Ramdev's Patanjali claims to have discovered cure for coronavirus

While pharma companies across the world are still struggling to find the COVID-19 vaccine or a drug that can provide 100 per cent immunity against the deadly virus, Baba Ramdev's consumer goods and herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved has made a bold claim of finding a cure for COVID-19.

Patanjali co-founder Acharya Balkrishna told AajTak that the Patanjali's coronavirus medicine has already cured around 1,000 people. Balkrishna has said that patients across the country were administered their medicine and 80 per cent of them were cured of coronavirus soon afterwards.

Balkrishna said the company started working on the medicine the moment it started spreading across the world from China's Wuhan. Each and every department of his company had been fully dedicated to making a cure for the virus since the pandemic started, he said.

The cure has cleared all testing in labs and has been fully developed, he claimed.

Explaining the process behind the cure for coronavirus, Balkishrna said the medicine was made after carefully studying religious texts such as the Vedas. The formulas derived from these texts were implemented using ayurvedic ingredients to make the cure, he claimed.

The scientist at Patanjali worked day and night to come up with the cure as fast as possible, said Balkrishna to AajTak. Patanjali is now conducting clinical trials as per the government regulations, he said.

