Ranveer Singh’s '83' movie to premiere on TV: Check timings, date and channel

Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83 is all set to make its television debut on Star Gold on Sunday, March 20.

The movie was released in December 2021 and had netted Rs 107 crores. The movie, directed by Kabir Khan, also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R. Badree.

The film tells the story of the Indian squad that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. 83 was released across 3,741 screens across the country.

Sajid Nadiadwala, Deepika Padukone, director Kabir Khan and Vishnu Vardhan Induri had produced this film under Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson EntKabir Khan Films Vibri Media, KA Productions.

The Hindi version of the film will be available on Netflix while other languages will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

83 was initially supposed to release in theatres in April 2020 but got pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ranveer Singh won Best Actor award for 83 at the recently held Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.

