Ratan Tata's heart-warming post on Instagram traces his Cornell days

Ratan Tata, who 'broke the Internet' with his debut on Instagram on October 30, posted a throwback picture of his graduation days at Cornell University earlier this week. Tata was a student of Architecture and received his degree in 1962. He posted a black and white picture of himself and said that life should be full of experiences, opportunities and lessons.

"It is overwhelming how quickly time passes. Be it the struggles of yesterday or the good days close to heart, everything seems to have happened not very long ago. I look at the years since this picture at Cornell, and I'm heartened by the richness of experiences, opportunities and lessons I have learnt. Life should be full of these, because the years can truly be elusive," he said.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee served as the Chairman of Tata Sons from 1991 till 2012, when he was conferred the honorary title of chairman emeritus. After receiving his B.Arch degree from Cornell in 1962, Tata worked with Jones and Emmons in Los Angeles briefly before returning to India in 1962. He completed his Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 1975.

Ratan Tata also serves on the international advisory boards of Mitsubishi Corporation, JP Morgan Chase, Rolls-Royce and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. He is also involved in multiple organisations in India and overseas including the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. He also serves on the board of trustees in Cornell University and University of Southern California.

Ratan Tata's first post on Instagram was his own picture. He posted it along the caption: "I don't know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!" The post has been liked by more than 420K times so far.

He had also shared a throwback picture of the first Indica car. A younger Ratan Tata can be seen next to what appears to be the first unit of Tata Indica. "Everyone told us it couldn't be done without having a joint venture or a partnership with an international company. That if I did this, I would be linked to failure. But we went ahead anyway. There were technical issues and many lessons we learned. It was a wonderful experience to be breaking new ground. The chances to give up were many. We stayed the course, worked out each issue, and that was the birth of India's 1st indigenous car, The Tata Indica," he said in his caption.

Ratan Tata who has posted 6 pictures so far has 604K followers. He follows only one account, Tata Trusts.

Also read: Ratan Tata joins Instagram, gains 341K followers within hours

Also read: How Ratan Tata decides on which startup to invest