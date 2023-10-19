Ratatouille on Mumbai-Madgaon Express as mice feast on food for passengers! Here's what IRCTC has to say

In a gross event, several mice were seen tasting and feasting on food meant for passengers inside the pantry car on the Mumbai-Madgaon Express. The incident, which reportedly happened on October 15, went viral on social media platforms such as Instagram and X formerly known as Twitter.

Mangirish Tendulkar, one of the passengers on the train, recounted the incident in a long Instagram post. He also shared the now-viral video of the incident. In this video, mice can be seen perched atop a food bowl and gorging on the meal meant for the passengers.

Tendulkar said on the train that night, he was shocked to see at least 6-7 rats in the pantry car having a feast on the food that was meant to be served to the passengers.

"As a railway enthusiast and frequent traveller, this incident has deeply unsettled me. On October 15, I was aboard the 11099 Madgaon Express, which was settled to depart at 01:45 pm but experienced a delay until 03:30 pm. Given my passion for railways, I decided to document the train's engine coupling and began to walk towards the rear. It was then that I made this startling discovery. I observed at least 6-7 rats in middle of the pantry car, though I could manage to capture footage of only 4 of them," he wrote in his post

Alarmed by this discovery, he also tried to report it to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The RPF reportedly mentioned there were hundreds of rats residing beneath the tracks and said that it was not a big issue if a few of them entered the train or its pantry car. "Look under the tracks, there are 500-600 rats. What is the problem if 5-6 of them get inside?," the RPF official reportedly told the irate passenger.

Seeking a more sensible response, he went to Assistant Station Master Meena who contacted the pantry manager. Tendulkar said that he was disheartened by the pantry manager's response as well. "There are indeed many rats in the pantry. What can we possibly do about it? The railways consistently provide us with only substandard choices," the pantry manager reportedly said.

Tendulkar added that he was finally able to complain about this using the Rail Madad app and was assured that the IRCTC will be penalised for this.

The video was also shared on X by a handle known as Mumbai Matters. "Do watch... To provide hygienic and tasty food to passengers and to monitor quality control, Indian Railways have appointed food tasters inside pantry cars," the user said in a jocular tone on a rather serious issue.

Do Watch...



To provide hygienic & tasty food to passengers & to monitor Quality Control #IndianRailways have appointed 🐭Food Tasters 🐀🐁inside Pantry Cars.



Pilot project inside Pantry Car of 11009 LTT Madgaon Express on 14th Oct 2023. pic.twitter.com/xM7m2330uS — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) October 18, 2023

Responding to Mumbai Matters' post, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that it is looking at the matter in full seriousness, while adding that suitable action has been taken.

"The matter is viewed seriously and suitable action has been taken. Pantry car staff have been sensitised to ensure hygiene and cleanliness in the pantry car. The concerned have been suitably advised to ensure effective pest and rodent control measures which is being ensured," the IRCTC said.

Also Read: Watch: Kolkata's nightmare noodle factory; what you see will make your stomach turn

Also Read: Mumbai's popular eatery Bademiya sealed after cockroaches, rats found in kitchen during FDA raid

Also Read: Fan of streetside noodles? Viral video on how they are made divides internet