Watch: Kolkata's nightmare noodle factory; what you see will make your stomach turn

Noodles, a universally beloved dish, have long been a culinary delight, but a recent viral video on Instagram is casting a disconcerting light on their production. The video reveals the manufacturing process of one of the world's most iconic dishes, leaving viewers profoundly unsettled.

The video, which has gained widespread attention on the social media platform, unveils the inner workings of a noodle manufacturing factory in Kolkata. The shocking revelations about the unhygienic conditions in which these noodles are prepared have sparked outrage.

In the initial stages of the video, water, leftover noodles, and all-purpose flour are combined to create a dough. Subsequently, the dough is fed into a machine, where it is stretched into long sheets and then sliced into the familiar noodle strands.

Troublingly, throughout this process, none of the factory employees are seen wearing any safety gear or adhering to hygiene standards. The video concludes with the noodles being steamed, albeit covered with a visibly soiled cloth. Once boiled, the noodles are placed on the ground, further highlighting the lack of proper sanitary measures.

The video was posted approximately a week ago and has already garnered nearly 4 million views. A multitude of viewers have taken to the comment section to express their concerns and opinions about the noodle production process.

One user lamented, "The Indian small food industry never maintains any hygiene."

Another Instagram user attempted to provide perspective, asserting, "This happens in many places around the world, but we, as Indians, often depict our country as unhygienic. Yes, there are practices that need improvement, but we are all aware that packaged food may not be the best option, regardless of the location. In fact, credit should be given for devising such an efficient system with simple mechanics and skilled labor."

A third user acknowledged the economic factor, stating, "These noodles are so affordable; hence, they are produced in this manner. For the money we pay, this is the best hygiene we can get. So we shouldn’t complain. So many less privileged people can survive because in India, you can acquire food at the lowest possible prices. If you prioritize hygiene, be willing to pay a higher price."

A concerned observer called for stricter measures, noting, "Hygiene and food standards are a concern in India. The food safety department should take rigorous action. We are not the healthiest nation to begin with. Malnutrition and food poisoning are rampant. Let’s start with hygiene to ensure healthier consumption."

The video has undeniably ignited a vital conversation about food safety and hygiene practices in India's small food industry, prompting many to reevaluate their perspectives on affordability versus health standards.

