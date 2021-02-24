RBI recruitment drive 2021 for post of Office Attendant at rbi.org.in; check out details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released a notification for a recruitment drive. This recruitment drive is for the post of Office Attendant. Interested and eligible candidates can start applying for the post of Office Attendant from today i.e February 24 onwards. The last date of registration for this recruitment drive is March 15. Candidates can apply by logging in to the official RBI website link - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Those who have applied for the post of Office Attendant will have to take an online test which is expected to be held on April 9-10, 2021. According to India.com, a total of 841 vacancies are available at multiple offices of RBI spread across the country. Candidates who are applying for the online exam should be Class 10th pass.

Important Dates to remember for RBI Recruitment Drive 2021 for the post of Office Attendant

Starting Date of Application

February 24, 2021

Last Date of Application

March 15, 2021

RBI Office Attendant Exam Date

April 9-10, 2021

RBI Office Attendant LPT Date

To be announced

How to apply for the post of RBI Office Attendant?

Interested candidates can apply for the online exam via the official website rbi.org.in. There is an application fee for the online exam:

ST/SC/PwBD/EXS. (Only Intimation Charges) - Rs. 50

OBC/EWS/General candidates (Test fee plus Intimation Charges) - Rs. 450

What would be the salary of the RBI Office Attendant?

Candidates who are selected for the post will receive a basic pay of Rs 10,940 per month. This would be in the scale of 10940 - 380 (4) - 12460 - 440 (3) - 13780 - 520 (3) - 15340 - 690 (2) - 16720 - 860 (4) - 20160 - 1180 (1) - 23700, coupled with other allowances such as Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Grade Allowance etc. These allowances will be admissible from time to time. Initially, the gross salary of the Office Attendant would be Rs 26,508. Candidates selected who will not be staying in the bank provided accommodation will be allowed a House Rent Allowance which would be 15% of pay.

RBI Office Attendant Qualifications

Candidates applying for the post should have cleared the Class 10th examination from the respective State/UT which falls under the Regional Jurisdiction of the Recruiting Office to which they are applying. Class 10th clearance should have been done from a recognised board of that State/UT. Candidates should also be below the age of 25.

