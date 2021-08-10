RBI ropes in Neeraj Chopra for awareness campaign against cyber frauds

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has roped in star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for its awareness campaign against growing cyber frauds. The campaign sees Chopra urging users to not divulge details like OTP, CVV number and ATM PIN in front of anyone. He further adds that users should keep changing their online banking passwords and PIN numbers frequently and immediately block ATM card, credit card, debit card and/or prepaid card if one loses it.

The central bank shared the athlete’s video on its official handle and tweeted, “RBI Kehta Hai… Along with Neeraj Chopra. A little caution takes care of a lot of trouble. Never respond to requests to share PIN, OTP or bank account details. Block your card if stolen, lost or compromised.”

The 23-year old athlete from Haryana won a gold medal in javelin at the Tokyo Olympics. Chopra scripted history as he became the second Indian sportsperson after the ace shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal at the international sporting event. To secure this win, Chopra recorded an 87.58 m throw in the javelin final.

“It feels unbelievable. It is the first time India has won a gold in athletics, so I feel very good. We have just one gold here in other sports,” the 23-year old said on his triumph at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chopra, who is a Subedar in the Indian Army’s 4 Rajputana Rifles regiment, dedicated his victory at the Olympics to sporting legends like Milkha Singh and PT Usha. He further stated the moment when the national anthem played during the medal ceremony meant the world to him and he was about to cry.

