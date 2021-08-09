Neeraj Chopra wants either Randeep Hooda or Akshay Kumar to play lead role if his biopic is made

23-year-old athlete Neeraj Chopra has scripted history with his recent win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. After congratulatory messages on social media, now an interview of Chopra from 2018 is going viral on the internet. In this interview, he reveals the names of the actors who he feels can play his role if a biopic were to be made.

In this interview, Neeraj says that he would like either Akshay Kumar or Randeep Hooda to portray his role. “It’ll be great if a biopic is made. The people I like are Randeep Hooda from Haryana, and Akshay Kumar in Bollywood,” Chopra said in the interview with The Quint.

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made history and became the second Indian to win an individual gold at the Olympics. Before Neeraj, shooter Abhinav Bindra had clinched an individual gold for India in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Chopra displayed an 87.58 m throw in the final and won gold for India in javelin. After the news of his victory at the international sporting event became viral, social media was filled with congratulatory messages for the 23-year old Olympian.



Many Bollywood A-listers like Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda and Ajay Devgn had taken to Twitter to congratulate the 23-year old athlete on his achievement. "It's a GOLD. Heartiest congratulations Neeraj Chopra on creating history. You're responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

Meanwhile, Neeraj dedicated his Olympic medal to sporting icons like Milkha Singh, PT Usha and other Indian athletes.

