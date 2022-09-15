'Rear seat belt mandatory': Delhi traffic police's message is loud and clear

Rear seat belt has now become mandatory in Delhi. Delhi Police has started imposing fine on violators after it launched a campaign to inform people of the mandatory rule of wearing seat belts on the rear seats, failing which they will face a penalty of Rs 1,000. Yesterday the police conducted checks on Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place in central Delhi to ensure compliance of the rear seat belt campaign.

Many traffic police were seen holding a placard in their hands which read, "Rear seat belt is mandatory." The 10-day campaign will be conducted across Delhi, wherein the traffic police will tell people about the importance of wearing the rear seat belt. The move comes after the unfortunate death of former Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry in a car accident earlier this month. Mistry was seated in one of the rear seats and was not wearing a seat belt.

Few days back Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari had said that his ministry was in the process to frame a law that will make six airbags mandatory. He also emphasised the need for wider and safer roads as the population continues to rise and said that the main problem lies with the DPR (Detailed Project Report).



