Relief for stranded migrants! Inter-state movement of buses finally allowed

In a major relief for stranded migrants, the government has finally allowed the inter-state movement of buses. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has permitted inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses, provided that consent is given by all states and UTs involved, the order stated. The central government has given the authority to states and UTs to decide on the intra-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses. This could come as big relief to thousands of migrants who have been travelling on foot in many parts of the country to return to their hometowns.

Also,all states and UTs have been asked to ensure unrestricted inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professionals, nurses and paramedical staff along with sanitation personnel and ambulances. The central government had also given a nod to the inter-state movement of all types of goods or cargo, including empty trucks.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25. The suspension of public transport had taken a toll on the movement of people since March 25. Only those with special passes issued by the district magistrate's office were allowed to cross state borders.

Meanwhile,India reported 4,987 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours, the highest 1 day spike, with 120 deaths in a day. The country's total number of confirmed cases jumped to 90,927 on Sunday, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 53,946 active cases, 34,108 cured or discharged, 1 migrated, and 2,872 deaths.

