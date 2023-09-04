'Renting my 2BHK in Indiranagar': Bengaluru techie raising rent by Rs 10k within hours sparks memefest

A Bengaluru techie was unwittingly responsible for triggering a memefest on social media for revising rent of his 2BHk within hours.

@Bharath_MG, an user of X (formerly Twitter), who works at Google, said he has a flat for rent and that it's located in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar 80 feet road, next to a cafe called Lazy Suzy and right opposite 12th Main and his fresh interiors and the rent is Rs 45,000. Impressed with the interiors and the vibe, the X user started getting more queries about the flat's availability. Within hours, Bharath revised the rent to Rs 55,000

So much so that the software engineer revised the rent to Rs 55,000. This spurred social media users to mock Bharath by showing expensive apartments across the world while keeping the original tweet as template.

An X user named Nishanth Vijayan shared pictures of a swanky apartment in New York with a caption that read, “Renting my 2 BHK flat in Indiranagar 80 feet road just next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main."

Renting my 2 BHK flat in Indiranagar 80ft road just next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main 🍽️.



Interiors done recently

Bedroom has a home theater setup with a projector and motorized screen



No restrictions

Move in date: Oct 15

Rent: 45K

Attached pics



DMs are open pic.twitter.com/iOSiKdsZXq — Nishanth Vijayan (@nishanth_who) September 3, 2023

Renting my 4 BHK flat in Indiranagar 80ft road just next to Lazy Suzy 🍽️.



Great views

Interiors done recently

Bedrooms have a theme setups with complete amenities.



Move in date: Oct 15

Rent: 45K

Attached pics pic.twitter.com/xw6w0Kof8r — ƒɾɞɞɠɞɞƙ (@freegeek) September 3, 2023

Renting my 3 BHK flat in Indiranagar 80ft road just next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main



Interiors done recently

Bedroom has a home theater setup with a projector and motorized screen



No restrictions

Move in date: Oct 10

Rent: 80K

Attached pics



DMs are open /s… pic.twitter.com/1MIN8VAW7P — Mohammad Aasim 𝕏 (@__aasim__) September 3, 2023

@BangaloreRoomi



Hey folks, looking for vegetarian chill & fun female flatmate for 2 BHK in a brand new building. Perfectly lit and ventilated.



Location : Kodihalli, nearby Indiranagar

Rent : 28k total inc maintenance

Deposit: 1L

Brokerage : 14 k per person

Move in by 1st sep pic.twitter.com/LsFk3uXnfM — Manogna (@manoghna10) August 28, 2023

Renting my Randhawa White House in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. Just next to 12th main and very, very close to the Raichand house.



Bedrooms have a home theatre setup with a projector AND a complete Dharma movies bundle.



Move in date: Oct 15

Rent: 5L (10L tomorrow)

Attached pics

No… pic.twitter.com/pz0DHBByAK — Karishma✨ (@KismiBar) September 3, 2023

renting my 5 BHK villa in indiranagar 80ft road just next to lazy suzy and right opposite to 12th main 🍽️.



interiors done recently,

bedroom has a home theater setup with a projector and motorized screen



no restrictions

move in date: oct 15

rent: 45K

attached pictures pic.twitter.com/bVEGyD0pfY — tewatia (@tewat1a) September 4, 2023

Renting my 2 BHK flat in Indiranagar 80ft road just next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main



Interiors done recently

Bedroom has a home theater setup with a projector and motorized screen



No restrictions

Move in date: Oct 15

Rent: 45K

Attached pics



DMs are open /s pic.twitter.com/KRo3aEmpSo — Harshit Jain (@jain_harshit) September 3, 2023

Renting my 5 BHK villa in Indiranagar 80ft road just next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main 🍽️.



Interiors done recently

Bedroom has a home theater setup with a projector and motorized screen



No restrictions

Move in date: Oct 15

Rent: 45K

Attached pics



DMs open pic.twitter.com/7UqVD4rGst — Neil (@regalstreak) September 4, 2023

Grocery app Dunzo too hopped onto the trend and said on X: "Get fresh veggies & groceries delivered to 2 BHK flats in Indiranagar 80ft road next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main. No restrictions Order date - Whenever you want

Delivery charge - Minimal. Service is open."

PSA:



Get fresh veggies & groceries delivered to 2 BHK flats in Indiranagar 80ft road next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main 🍽️



No restrictions

Order date - Whenever you want

Delivery charge - Minimal



Service is open pic.twitter.com/QegYaCTwFF — Dunzo (@DunzoIt) September 3, 2023

Later on Sunday, Bharath tweeted that he won't increase the rent once agreed upon and said that he got over 500 direct messages on X to ask about the availability of the flat.

(1/2) Ok, git reset --hard



I never expected so many responses to my rental tweet! They were mostly love, with a bit of hate mixed in for increasing the rent. Really sorry about that! — MG Bharath (@Bharath_MG) September 3, 2023

"I won't increase the rent once we agree and the rental agreement is signed. The only condition is that I want the flat back in the same condition as when you move in. I'll try to get to all the DMs (500+) and schedule flat inspection after Sept 15th," posted Bharath.