'Renting my 2BHK in Indiranagar': Bengaluru techie raising rent by Rs 10k within hours sparks memefest

A Bengaluru techie was unwittingly responsible for triggering a memefest on social media for revising rent of his 2BHk within hours.
@Bharath_MG, an user of X (formerly Twitter), who works at Google, said he has a flat for rent and that it's located in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar 80 feet road, next to a cafe called Lazy Suzy and right opposite 12th Main and his fresh interiors and the rent is Rs 45,000. Impressed with the interiors and the vibe, the X user started getting more queries about the flat's availability. Within hours, Bharath revised the rent to Rs 55,000
So much so that the software engineer revised the rent to Rs 55,000. This spurred social media users to mock Bharath by showing expensive apartments across the world while keeping the original tweet as template.
An X user named Nishanth Vijayan shared pictures of a swanky apartment in New York with a caption that read, “Renting my 2 BHK flat in Indiranagar 80 feet road just next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main."
Grocery app Dunzo too hopped onto the trend and said on X: "Get fresh veggies & groceries delivered to 2 BHK flats in Indiranagar 80ft road next to Lazy Suzy and right opposite to 12th main. No restrictions Order date - Whenever you want
Delivery charge - Minimal. Service is open."
Later on Sunday, Bharath tweeted that he won't increase the rent once agreed upon and said that he got over 500 direct messages on X to ask about the availability of the flat.
"I won't increase the rent once we agree and the rental agreement is signed. The only condition is that I want the flat back in the same condition as when you move in. I'll try to get to all the DMs (500+) and schedule flat inspection after Sept 15th," posted Bharath.
