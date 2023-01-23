Republic Day celebrations: Delhi Police releases traffic advisory; check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the full-dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade on Monday.

The full-dress rehearsal parade will start at 10:30 am on Monday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed towards Red Fort. The march will pass through Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg, ANI reported.

In its advisory, the Delhi Police has barred the movement of traffic on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Sunday till the end of the parade on Monday.

“No cross-traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Sunday till the parade ends," the advisory said.

"C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed from 9.15 am on Monday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg," it said, adding that vehicular movement will not be allowed from both sides on the Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg.

Furthermore, it advised travellers to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of parade, from 0930 hours to 1300 hours, for their own convenience. The advisory asked commuters to use metro instead while planning their journey in and around New Delhi.

This year, a total of 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and Union Territories, and six from various ministries and departments -- depicting India's vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress will be part of the ceremonial parade, Defence Ministry officials said on Sunday.

The 74th Republic Day parade will take place in the revamped Central Vista avenue on January 26.

Thirty-two officers and 166 cadets from 19 countries will participate in the 74th Republic Day celebrations. Furthermore, around 42,000 people are expected to attend the R-Day celebrations this year.

This year invites have been sent to common people from all walks of society such as Shramyogis involved in the construction of Central Vista, Kartvya Path, New Parliament Building, milk, vegetable vendors, and street vendors, among others. These special invitees will be prominently seated at Kartvya Path.

(With agency inputs)

