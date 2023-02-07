'Ribbon-cutting ceremony' in Delhi metro goes viral; internet asks 'how were scissors allowed inside'

The internet is flooded with a video of a "ribbon-cutting" ceremony that took place inside a Delhi metro. Are you thinking about the reason? Well, several boys in a metro decided to tie a ribbon in front of a door. They desired that people cut the ribbon and board the train. That really did happen.



FitYaar Anmol Singh, a user account on Instagram, shared the now-viral video. A ribbon is seen placed over one of the doors of a Delhi metro in the short video. The train came to a halt at one station, and passengers boarded as usual. However, they were perplexed by the presence of a ribbon in front of them.



One of the perplexed commuters received a pair of scissors from the child who had knotted the ribbon. He slashed it to get into the metro.



"Ribbon Ceremony in #delhimetro," reads the caption of the post.



After being posted online, the film received more than a million views. Instagram users, however, were not amused and expressed their displeasure in the comments section. Others questioned why scissors were permitted in the metro.



"This is wrong...and the public is laughing...there should also be an option to dislike, which can dislike such wrong content," a user wrote.



Another user commented, "Metro me scissors kahan se aaye ye batao pehle."

