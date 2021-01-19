'He hasn't changed at all': Rishad Premji shares father Azim's pic from yesteryears

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji has shared an old picture of his father and founder-chairman Azim Premji from his yesteryears, saying "despite all he has achieved, he hasn't changed at all". "I've learnt from him to stay grounded and to never let things go to your head," Rishad said via his #TheStoryofWipro tweet.

The younger Premji said his father took over a small 'vanaspati' (oil) business at 21 and over 53 years, he grew it into a diversified and global company.

My father, Azim Premji took over a small vanaspati biz at 21 & over 53 years grew it into a diversified, global co. Despite all hes achieved, he hasnt changed at all. Ive learnt from him to stay grounded and to never let things go to your head. #75YearsofWipro #TheStoryofWipro pic.twitter.com/yDT6yp6nxd Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) January 19, 2021

Azim Premji, one of the richest men in India, is known to donate a large part of his fortune to philanthropic causes. He had also emerged as the most generous Indian for FY20, according to Hurun's philanthropy list. Premji donated Rs 22 crore a day or Rs 7,904 crore (in personal capacity) in a year to emerge as the most generous Indian in FY20.

Rishad Premji had last month shared his father's philosophy on wealth in a tweet. He had said his father "has always believed that he was a trustee of his wealth and never its owner."

"My father has always believed that he was a trustee of his wealth and never it's owner. Being part of the communities in which we live and work is also a core part of Wipro," Rishad tweeted.

Rishad Premji also wrote a letter to his employees last week, thanking them for their contribution and dedication towards the company. Premji said that their actions in 2020 have demonstrated that they are worthy custodians of the company's proud legacy.

