'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' gets U/A certificate from CBFC; makers asked to remove Mamata Banerjee's reference

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the upcoming Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer romantic comedy, on Monday received the U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CFBC). The CBFC, however, suggested some changes to the film’s dialogues and scenes. The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have been asked to remove abusive words, the mention of the Lok Sabha and a reference to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee among other changes.

To start with, the makers have been asked to remove the abusive word ‘b******d’, used multiple times in the film. The word has instead been replaced by ‘behan di’. The censor board asked makers to remove the mention of Lok Sabha from a dialogue and not even replace it with any other term, entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama reported.

The makers have also been asked to make changes to the Rabindranath Tagore scene that became a massive talking point after the trailer of the upcoming Ranveer Singh film came out. The popular rum brand Old Monk was also mentioned in the film and it was changed to Bold Monk.

A dialogue mentioning Mamata Banerjee also came under the radar as the board asked makers to do away with this dialogue. A certain dialogue in the lingerie shop scene was termed as ‘degrading women’ and ‘vulgar’ was also removed. In the same scene, the word bra was replaced with item.

After the changes were made, the CBFC handed over the U/A certificate to the makers on Wednesday. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has a run time of 2 hours and 48 minutes and is set to release in theatres on July 28. Directed by Karan Johar, the film focuses on a flamboyant Punjabi man and an intellectual Bengali journalist who are in love with each other.

Due to the family opposition to their relationship, the two decide to live with each other’s families for three months before getting married. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly and Kshitee Jog in significant roles.

Watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer here:

Also Watch: Ranveer Singh greets RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani during Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show; Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star Alia Bhatt as showstopper, Deepika Padukone in attendance

Also Read: 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' teaser Twitter review: ‘Mixture of MakeMyTrip, CloseUp toothpaste ad,’ say moviegoers

Also Read: Bhagavad Gita reference in ‘Oppenheimer’ sex scene sparks outrage: 'Direct assault on religious beliefs’

Also Read: 'Our hearts are potentially biggest temples': Anand Mahindra says will visit this 'Temple of Tea Service' in Amritsar