'Our hearts are potentially biggest temples': Anand Mahindra says will visit this 'Temple of Tea Service' in Amritsar

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is known for sharing slice-of-life content on Twitter. This time around, the industrialist shared an almost seven minute-long-video of the Temple of Tea Service in Punjab’s Amritsar on Twitter. Mahindra said that there are many places of interest and many sights to see in Amritsar but this is the one place that he will definitely visit apart from the Golden Temple.

According to the video made by Amritsar Walking Tours and shared on Mahindra's Twitter handle, the octogenarian tea seller Ajit Singh, popularly known as Baba, has been selling tea at the stall for over four decades. The tea stall is located under a large banyan tree. One of Ajit Singh’s customers says in the video that money is not one of Singh’s concerns and that the tea seller works really hard and arranges for everything on his own.

He further said that the utensils from the stall have been stolen multiple times but the tea seller neither complained nor demanded any help from anyone. The tea seller says in the video that he does not feel tired and that he will feel alright if he keeps working and moving. He added that he sees serving tea as some sort of seva or service for locals and tourists alike.

He wrote on Twitter: “There are many sights to see in Amritsar. But the next time I visit the city, apart from visiting the Golden Temple, I will make it a point to visit this ‘Temple of Tea Service’ that Baba has apparently run for over 40 years. Our hearts are potentially the biggest temples”.

Watch: Reliance Industries share price falls 2% after Q1 results; should you buy RIL shares? See what analysts say

There are many sights to see in Amritsar. But the next time I visit the city, apart from visiting the Golden Temple, I will make it a point to visit this ‘Temple of Tea Service’ that Baba has apparently run for over 40 years. Our hearts are potentially the largest temples.… pic.twitter.com/Td3QvpAqyl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 23, 2023

Soon after Mahindra’s tweet went viral, netizens shared their two cents on the same. Twitter users said that selfless people like the octagenarian tea seller who runs the Temple of Tea Service make the planet a better place to live in. Others said that such people deserve to get more from the world.

A user wrote on Twitter: “The wisdom such people have is out of this world. They can give you life lessons in two lines.. Chalde rawaange te change rawaange; Je bai jaange te rae jaange”. Another user said: “This is pure bliss!! A person with pure soul….”

The wisdom such people have is out of this world. They can give you life lessons in two lines...



Chalde rawaange te change rawaange

Je bai jaange te rae jaange https://t.co/GmuOqXzON0 — 🆎 🇮🇳 (@anishbakshi) July 23, 2023

A user even urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mention the tea seller in his weekly Mann ki Baat address to the nation. The user tagged Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and wrote: “Great sight. God bless him and his family with health, wealth and prosperity. Nature’s gift to him. Let NAMO mention in his MAN KI BAAT”.

@PMO

Great sight. God bless him and his family with health wealth and prosperity. Nature's gift to him.



Let NAMO mention in his MAN KI BATH. — RAMAR MADHURANTAKAM (@RMadhurantakam) July 23, 2023

The host of Amritsar Walking Tours then goes onto taste the tea made at this stall with a few other people and urged people to visit this stall whenever they travel to Amritsar.

Watch: Mbappe Transfer: Al-Hilal makes $332 million bid for world-record transfer, gives wage offer of around $776 million per year to 24-year-old PSG star, offers buyout clause for Real Madrid in 2024: Report

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Mahindra Thar, Scorpio N, Force Gurkha 4x4, list of Indian SUVs capable of tackling floods and rivers

Also Read: Anand Mahindra's Monday Motivation: Business tycoon praises athlete Sreeshankar Murali, urges people to 'roar like a tiger'

Also Read: Mahindra & Mahindra is charting a new growth path on the back of its renewed focus on authentic SUVs. Will competition catch up?

Also Read: ‘If Scorpio had flopped, the board would have fired me’: Anand Mahindra on how he owes his entire career to the SUV

Also Watch: Fawad Khan as Bruce Wayne, Mahira Khan as Barbara Gordon or Batgirl; AI images re-imagine Pakistani serial Humsafar co-actors in Batman: The Knights of Karachi