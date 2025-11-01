Rohan Bopanna’s final serve: India’s Grand Slam hero retires after two decades from professional tennis

Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna, one of only four Indians to win a Grand Slam title, has announced his retirement from professional tennis, closing a remarkable chapter that spanned over two decades on the ATP Tour.

The 45-year-old’s final outing came at the Paris Masters, where he partnered Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik. The duo bowed out in the opening round earlier this week—marking Bopanna’s last match on the Tour.

In an emotional statement titled “A Goodbye… But Not The End,” Bopanna said he was “officially hanging up the racquet,” reflecting on a journey that began in his hometown of Coorg and took him to the grandest courts of the tennis world.

“How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning?” he wrote. “Starting my journey from a small town in Coorg — chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my serve, jogging through coffee estates to build stamina, and chasing dreams on cracked courts—to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas in the world — it all feels surreal.”

A doubles specialist with a booming serve and enduring presence, Bopanna called tennis “more than a sport,” describing it as a source of “purpose, strength, and belief” through every challenge.

He had already drawn the curtains on his India career last year, after competing at the Paris Olympics, and retired from the Davis Cup in 2023 following his final tie against Morocco in Lucknow.

Over 22 years on tour, Bopanna carved a reputation for longevity and grace under pressure. He won his first Grand Slam at the 2017 French Open mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski, and in 2024, at 43, captured his maiden men’s doubles title at the Australian Open alongside Matthew Ebden — a run that also made him the oldest world No. 1 in doubles history.

In 2023, he became the oldest ATP Masters champion, lifting the Indian Wells trophy with Ebden at age 43.

Bopanna also penned a heartfelt note to his family, thanking his parents for their sacrifices, his sister Rashmi for her encouragement, and his wife Supriya for being his “greatest partner off court.” To his daughter Tridha, he wrote:

“Every match I played in these last years, I played for you — to show you that dreams are worth fighting for and that kindness and courage matter more than winning.”

While he may be stepping away from the Tour, Bopanna’s connection to the game remains unbroken. He has already begun nurturing the sport’s next generation by bringing UTR Tennis Pro to India and is involved in several grassroots initiatives to grow tennis in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)