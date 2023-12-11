'Ronaldo or Messi?': Gautam Gambhir's unexpected answer leaves internet stumped, inspires hilarious memes

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir and BJP MP, fresh off his heated on-field altercation with S Sreesanth, has again captured headlines with a surprising statement captured in a recently surfaced video.

When asked who he considered the best among Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Gambhir left internet stumped with an unexpected answer.

During a live event, Gambhir was asked a seemingly straightforward question: "Ronaldo or Messi?" After taking a moment, he took everyone by surprise by replying, "None." He further elaborated, stating, "Because I think, I would go for Marcus Rashford."

Q - Ronaldo or Messi?



Gambhir - None 😂😂👇🏽👇🏽

pic.twitter.com/VSFgM8x0es — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) December 10, 2023

Needless to say, Gambhir's choice of Manchester United forward ignited a virtual firestorm. Social media platforms erupted with reactions, ranging from amusement and disbelief to heated debates and discussions. While some fans found humour in his unorthodox pick, others criticised him for overlooking the achievements of Messi and Ronaldo.

Gambhir is featured on one of the biggest football page😂😂embarrassing 😂😂 https://t.co/YxskdbMkJz — Archer (@poserarcher) December 10, 2023

Inzamam ul haq Or Misbah Ul haq



Gambhir:None, Naveen ul Haq — Archer (@poserarcher) December 10, 2023

Interviewer: Are you a mountains person or a beach person?



Gautam Gambhir: Traffic Jam — Sonali Thakker Desai (@SonaliThakker) December 11, 2023

Bro Gautam Gambhir, even Rashford won't pick Rashford 😭 pic.twitter.com/J3uy82Zde9 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) December 10, 2023

"Interviewer: Are you a mountains person or a beach person?Gautam Gambhir: Traffic Jam," a user commented. "Inzamam ul haq Or Misbah Ul haq Gambhir: None, Naveen ul Haq," another one commented. A third user wrote, "Gambhir is featured on one of the biggest football page😂😂embarrassing 😂😂" "Bro Gautam Gambhir, even Rashford won't pick Rashford 😭," another one wrote.

"When Gautam Gambhir Picks Marcus Rashford over Messi and Ronaldo 😮‍💨," another user wrote. "Rashford's reaction when Gautam Gambhir picked him ahead of Ronaldo and Messi💀," a user commented.

Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth were engaged in a heated verbal exchange during the Legends League Cricket match. During the Legends League Cricket match, Gambhir called Sreesanth a "fixer." The incident between Gambhir and Sreesanth did not stop on the field, and Sreesanth went on to claim that Gambhir called him a "fixer" on his Instagram.

Gambhir has a history of making outspoken statements about other players, including criticisms of their performance or behavior.

