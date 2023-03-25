Rosaline Arokia Mary: Railway Ministry applauds woman ticket inspector for collecting fines over Rs 1 crore

Railway chief ticket inspector Rosaline Arokia Mary has been in news for her remarkable feat of collecting fines worth Rs 1.03 crore from irregular and non-ticketed travellers in Southern Railways. Recently, the Ministry of Railways applauded her for her achievement and her commitment to her duties.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday shared a collage of her photos and shared the news and lauded her. The Ministry of Railways confirmed that Mary had collected fines of over Rs 1 crore.

“Showing resolute commitment to her duties, Smt.Rosaline Arokia Mary, CTI (Chief Ticket Inspector) of @GMSRailway, becomes the first woman on the ticket-checking staff of Indian Railways to collect fines of Rs. 1.03 crore from irregular/non-ticketed travellers,” the ministry tweeted.

On Tuesday, Mary was felicitated by the Divisional Railway Manager in Chennai for her feat.

Today, DRM, Chennai division, Shri. Ganesh felicitated Shri.S.Nandakumar, Dy.CTI, Shri.Shaktivel, Sr.TE, and Smt.Rosaline Arokia Mary, CTI, for a record collection of more than Rs.1 crore each as fines from ticketless travel and unbooked luggage. #IndianRailways #service pic.twitter.com/2hqGy9Nh2K — DRM Chennai (@DrmChennai) March 21, 2023

In an official statement, the South Central Railway said that nine employees in their ticket-checking team had collected fines in excess of Rs 1 crore in the current financial year. The total fine collected was found to be Rs 9.62 crore.

Of the nine employees, seven are from Secunderabad Division and two are from Vijayawada and Guntakal Divisions. T Natarajan from the Secunderabad Division emerged as the highest earner, by fining 12,689 passengers and collecting a total fine of Rs 1.16 crore.

