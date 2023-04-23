Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 runs

Glenn Maxwell’s 77 runs and Faf du Plessis’ 62 runs helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Rajasthan Royals by seven runs in the Indian Premier League match.



After winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals chose to bowl first. Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 189/9 in 20 overs with Virat Kohli departing on a golden duck, Faf du Plessis scoring 62 off 39, Glenn Maxwell scoring 77 off 44 and Dinesh Karthik making 16 runs. Sandeep Sharma and Trent Boult both got two wickets each.



Devdutt Padikkal (52 off 34 balls) struck his maiden fifty of the season and Yashasvi Jaiswal made 47 for a 98-run partnership for the second wicket but the Royals were lagging behind in the run chase before gaining momentum in the last five overs.



Jurel played a small cameo of 34 not out off just 16 balls (2x4; 2x6) as the Royals scored 61 runs off the last five overs, losing three wickets in the process. But they fell short by seven runs in the end, reaching 182 for 6 in 20 overs.



The Royals needed 20 runs off the final over bowled by Harshal Patel but could score only 12.



The Royals thus suffered their third defeat in seven matches but remained at the top of the points table due to a superior net run rate (0.844).

